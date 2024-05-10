India To Host First-ever Bharat Parv At Cannes Film Festival 2024

Advertisement

India is set to host a Bharat Parv at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities in the country. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced the news on Friday, May 10. A delegation consisting of representatives from central and state governments as well as members of the industry will showcase India's creative economy in Marche du Films at the gala.

More about Bharat Parv

It will be for the first time that the country will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent. The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival, to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv, the release stated.

At the Bharat Parv, the delegation will also see the release of the Save the Date for the first edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit, which will take place alongside the 55th IFFI. The Bharat Pavilion, which serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, at 108 village International Riviera will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent celebrities.

Indian films at Cannes

At the internationally recognised festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d'Or. British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Santosh will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section.

Still from All We Imagine As Light

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by the Film and Television Institute of India students has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section. Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight will be screened in Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's compelling In Retreat in L’Acid.

A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film Manthan will be screened under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago which features celebrations, restored prints and documentaries. National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be the recipient of the prestigious Pierre Angenieux tribute at the festival, where he will also deliver a masterclass, becoming the first Indian to be recognised with the honour.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)