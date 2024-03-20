×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam To Perform At Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 will commence on March 22 in Bengaluru. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger among others will perform at the opening ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Indian Premiere League is all set to return for the 17th edition. The opening ceremony of the biggest sports event of the year will commence on March 22. Several actors and prominent personalities will perform at the opening ceremony. 

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others to take on stage at IPL 2024 opening ceremony 

As per ANI, making the opening ceremony more special actors Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff music maestro AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will perform at the ceremony. Taking to X, the Indian Premiere League announced the news and wrote, "The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!" 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be gracing the ceremony on March 22 to give their electrifying performances. Adding a musical touch, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam are also going to be performing.

All about IPL 2024 opening ceremony 

IPL 2024 will begin with the opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. The schedule until April 7 was revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls the dates for which are yet to be notified.

Meanwhile, fans will be double delighted as they will witness four doubleheaders that have been scheduled within this time frame. IPL 2022 winner and last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) battle against each other in an electrifying clash on Sunday at Ahmedabad. The fixture will gain immense hype from the pundits and fans as the GT's former captain Hardik Pandya made a shocking move to his former franchise MI.
(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

