IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to the stage with their electrifying performances to launch the seventeenth edition of the Indian Premier League. This season began with a grand opening ceremony featuring the biggest stars including Akshay Kumara and Tiger Shroff. Their performance will be followed by AR Rehman and Sonu Nigam. The event is currently taking place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

IPL 2024 starts with a bang

With great style, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar kicked off the opening ceremony and performed a mix of popular songs, including Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Main Tera Hero, Hare Ram Hare Krishna, and Mast Malang, to thunderous applause from the audience. They were followed by soulful performances of Sonu Nigam and AR Rehman.

The audience was taken aback by Mohit Chauhan's unexpected appearance on stage, who crooned a moving version of Masakali. Singer Neeti Mohan was also among the many performers of the night and sang Barso Se from the popular 2006 film Guru.

Advertisement

It's CSK versus RCB tonight

IPL 2024's first match will be taking place between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings had emerged victorious last year, defeating the Gujarat Titans. This will notably be Chennai Super Kings' first match after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced that he will no longer be captaining the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as CSK's new captain, IPL 2024's opening match being his first reign in the role.

Advertisement

The match is set to take place after the opening ceremony at 8 PM.