Nick Jonas arrived in India on January 27 along with his brother Joe and Kevin Jonas. The boy band arrived for their performance at the Lollapalooza music festival held in Mumbai on January 27 and 28. This marked the first performance of the band in India. Following the performance, Nick Jonas who is married to the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, took to his Instagram account to pen a note for the crowd and called the gig ‘special’.

Nick Jonas says performing in India was ‘special’

In the wee hours of January 28, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the Lollapalooza performance. In the photos, the band can be seen performing while a sea of crowd cheers for them. The Afterlife hitmaker shared the photos along with a note expressing gratitude to everyone who attended the concert.

Sharing the photo, Nick wrote in the caption, “Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out.” As soon as the singer posted the photos, his fans and followers and took to the comment section to show their appreciation for him. Indian fans of the singer bombarded the comment section by referring to him as ‘jiju’.

Crowds chant ‘jiju’ as Nick Jonas performs, Priyanka Chopra gives husband a shoutout

Nick Jonas’ trip to India was a short but happening one nonetheless. The singer along with his brothers enthralled Indian fans who flocked in large numbers to attend their concert in Mumbai. Wearing a chic floral cotton shirt and matching pants, Nick Jonas captivated the crowd with his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song he co-wrote with Indian musician King. As Nick commanded the stage, the ecstatic audience could be heard cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" with fervour.

Nick Jonas’s wife and actress Priyanka Chopra was made proud by the hospitality her husband received in her hometown. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a viral video in which the audience can be seen screaming out loud "jiju" as he addressed the audience. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "My heart (heart and crying emoticons). Thank you, Mumbai.

