×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Jimmy Kimmel On Returning As A Host For Oscars 2025: You Assume I’ve Been Asked…

Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his chances of returning at the 2025 Oscars.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Late-night talk show star Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of the 96th Academy Awards, marking his fourth stint at the prestigious Oscars. Kimmel's return was confirmed by the Academy. Now, in a conversation with Variety, Kimmel spoke about the time when he decided to sneak into the Academy Awards Governors Ball. He also opened up about his chances of returning at the 2025 Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel on returning for 2025 Oscars 

If Jimmy Kimmel returns in 2025, he would match Johnny Carson’s five times as Oscars host. On being asked about the same, he said, "You assume I’ve been asked about next year. Which is not a presumption I would ever make.” 

Speaking about the same, he added, “Maybe we should let Johnny have that number. I think it was also very different back then. I think it was more of a ‘show up and do a few jokes’ type of situation. I’m not necessarily focused on the numbers part of it.”

Advertisement
File photo of Jimmy Kimmel | Image: X

When Jimmy Kimmel snuck into the Academy Awards Governors Ball 

It was the mid-1990s, back when Fallon was on KROQ’s Kevin & Bean morning drive-time show. Along with his fellow host, Kevin Ryder, Fallon decided to sneak into the Academy Awards Governors Ball. “I remember us getting there 9 o’clock in the morning in tuxedos,” Kimmel recalls. He further added, “We figured that if we hung around long enough, it would seem like we belonged there. But then moments before the guests began to arrive, they kicked us right out.”

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel hopes to avoid controversy 

Over the years, the Oscar award has witnessed several controversies. Kimmel witnessed these events while he was on stage, hosting the ceremony. However, this time, Kimmel’s objective is to avoid any sort of controversy. The talk show host will deliberately not touch on sensitive topics like politics. 

Advertisement

On being asked if he is steering clear of political jokes on purpose, Kimmel said, “I mean, I don’t rule it out completely, but it’s not necessarily what the show’s about, and it’s not like I don’t have an outlet to do that five other nights a week. So it definitely has to be a joke that I can’t resist for me to use it on the Oscars.”

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

18 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

19 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Health Benefits of Ash Gourd Juice

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Bank Nifty can hit new high on surpassing 48,300: Santosh Meena

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Miss World 2024: A Look Back At All The Indian Winners Of The Pageant

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Actor Sidharth Malhotra In A Glittered Black Suit

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  5. Rakul Preet Flaunts Chooda in Post Wedding Pics

    Web Stories15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo