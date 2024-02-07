Advertisement

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to grace the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards for the first time at the age of 80, as reported by CNN. The nine-time Grammy winner's presence adds a touch of timelessness to an already star-studded lineup. The Recording Academy announced that Mitchell will join a stellar ensemble of performers, including Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs, and Billy Joel. The diversity of talents promises an unforgettable musical experience for the audience.

Joni's surprise return to Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell's upcoming performance follows her surprise return to the musical stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, marking her comeback after a remarkable 20 years. The announcement by the Recording Academy has ignited anticipation among fans worldwide.

U2's historic performance

Irish rock band U2 is set to make history during the 66th Grammy Awards by performing from the Sphere, Las Vegas' futuristic entertainment arena. The Recording Academy reveals that the band will take the stage in this groundbreaking venue, known for its world's largest spherical structure and highest-resolution wraparound LED screen.

Advertisement

Joni Mitchell's legacy

Joni Mitchell, a renowned Canadian experimental musician, holds a special place in the world of music. Elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2002, Mitchell is best remembered for timeless classics like Big Yellow Taxi, Blue, Amelia, and Woodstock.

Advertisement

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th Grammy Awards are set to be an extraordinary event. Taking place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ceremony will witness not only Mitchell's debut performance but also U2's groundbreaking showcase from the futuristic Sphere.