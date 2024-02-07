English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Joni Mitchell To Make Her Grammy Awards Debut Peformance At The Age Of 80

Legendary singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell is all set to grace the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards for the first time at the age of 80.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Joni Mitchell
A file photo of Joni Mitchell | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to grace the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards for the first time at the age of 80, as reported by CNN. The nine-time Grammy winner's presence adds a touch of timelessness to an already star-studded lineup. The Recording Academy announced that Mitchell will join a stellar ensemble of performers, including Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs, and Billy Joel. The diversity of talents promises an unforgettable musical experience for the audience.

Joni's surprise return to Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell's upcoming performance follows her surprise return to the musical stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, marking her comeback after a remarkable 20 years. The announcement by the Recording Academy has ignited anticipation among fans worldwide.

 

U2's historic performance

Irish rock band U2 is set to make history during the 66th Grammy Awards by performing from the Sphere, Las Vegas' futuristic entertainment arena. The Recording Academy reveals that the band will take the stage in this groundbreaking venue, known for its world's largest spherical structure and highest-resolution wraparound LED screen.

Advertisement

Joni Mitchell's legacy

Joni Mitchell, a renowned Canadian experimental musician, holds a special place in the world of music. Elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2002, Mitchell is best remembered for timeless classics like Big Yellow Taxi, Blue, Amelia, and Woodstock.

Advertisement

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th Grammy Awards are set to be an extraordinary event. Taking place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ceremony will witness not only Mitchell's debut performance but also U2's groundbreaking showcase from the futuristic Sphere.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education20 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement