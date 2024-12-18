Karan Aujla Gurugram Concert: 3 Doctors, 1 Med Student Held For Creating Ruckus, Assaulting Cop

Karan Aujla performed in Gurugram as a part of his It Was All A Dream tour | Image: PTI

Gurugram, Dec 18 (PTI) Three doctors and a medical student were arrested for allegedly causing a ruckus in an inebriated state and assaulting a police officer as they attempted to force their way into singer Karan Aujla's concert here, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Divyanshu (23) and Ajay (24), both doctors at the SGT University, Abhay (26), a Major with the National Security Guard (NSG) and Rishabh (21), an MBBS student at the SGT University.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the four attempted to forcibly enter the concert, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.

When stopped by police outside the concert venue, they created a ruckus and even tore the uniform of a policeman who got injured during the altercation, he said.

After this, more officers arrived at the scene and all four suspects were arrested, he added.

The accused were not only making noise, but they were also disturbing other people, the officer said.

"An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badshahpur police station on Sunday, and the suspects were arrested," he said.