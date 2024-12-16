Published 14:46 IST, December 16th 2024
Karan Aujla Gurugram Concert: Fans Engage In Brawl, Hurl Cans At Each Other In VIP Lounge | WATCH
Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla, who is currently performing in India with his It Was All A Dream tour, recently held his show in Delhi-NCR.
Softly singer Karan Aujla is making waves with his current ongoing tour It Was All A Dream. The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international star. His recent concert in Delhi had special appearances by rapper Baddhah and actor Varun Dhawan. But, it has now been overshadowed by the brawls and chaos in midst of the concert.
Viral clip of brawl at Karan Aujla’s concert
After special appearances, the concert of Karan Aujla was which was recently held in Delhi-NCR, marred as several altercations broke out among concertgoers. Videos of the fights has now emerged on social media. In one video, two concertgoers were seen exchanging blows as onlookers watch in shock and surprise.
Another video also went viral in which it showed a violent brawl unfolding in the VIP lounge of the concert venue. As the fight erupts, other attendees clamour onto the barricades to get a glimpse of the chaos.
All about Karan Aujla’s concert in Delhi-NCR
Karan’s two-hour performance featured his hits such as Tauba Tauba, Softly and Making Memories. The night got more star power with the surprise appearance of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.
The 27-year-old heartthrob is all set to perform in several cities in India for his “It Was All A Dream World Tour”, which commenced on December 7. Presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the concert showcased Aujla's undeniable stage presence and captivating vocals.
