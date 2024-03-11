Advertisement

Liza Koshy, actress and media personality, took a tumble and fell over while walking to pose for photos at the Oscars red carpet. Liza pulled a Jennifer Larence while walking the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards. The internet personality was smiling for the cameras and walking in high heels when she lost her balance and took a tumble in front of the shutterbugs.

Liza Koshy takes a tumble at Oscars 2024 red carpet

While the moment of Liza Koshy falling on the red carpet was captured by shutterbugs, the actress handled the incident like a pro. Initially startled, Liza quickly recovered from her sudden fall and said, "That's alright." She again posed for the cameras after falling to the ground and said, "We're good down here too."

Liza Koshi taking a royal tumble on the red carpet then getting right back to serving cunt ugh 🤌🏿 #Oscars2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qOtQ43pUui — Jarel 💻🎶 (@JarelTheArtist)

Liza Koshy falls at Oscars red carpet | Image: X

As everyone rushed to help Liza get up, she got back up on her feet and said, "There was a manhole, y’all saw?" and added, "I'm good, I got my ankles insured, so we're fine. It's a write-off."

Liza Koshy at Oscars | Image: X

Jennifer Lawrence's memorable fall at the Oscars

Liza Koshy is not the first person to pass out while walking the red carpet, nor the first to fall on Oscars night. Jennifer Lawrence still holds the title for most memorable fall, after tripping up the stairs on her way to collect her first Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.

Jennifer Lawrence falls at Oscars stage | Image: X

Jennifer Lawrence's case was caused by fashion, cake, and forgetfulness, she explained later. It's unclear what tripped Liza Koshy up, but the height of her dazzling red heels could have played a role.

The 96th Academy Awards are held tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and feature some of Hollywood's most prominent filmmakers.