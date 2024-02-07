Advertisement

Music legend Sting wowed audience members across ages and genders with his electrifying performance at the finale of the two-day Lollapalooza India festival on Sunday, January 28. Held at the open area of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the heart of South Mumbai, the show was a treat for music aficionados including several celebs like Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more.

As Sting took to the stage at 8.25 pm, he greeted the waiting crowd of thousands in Marathi with ''Kai Zhala Mumbai?'', which roughly translates to ''What's up Mumbai?'' The 72-year-old English musician -- whose real name is Gordon Matthew Sumner -- belted out about 16 songs, each comprising over three minutes, in his one-and-half-hour-long performance.

Sting strummed his guitar throughout the show to the tunes of his old classics, including Every Breath You Take, Desert Rose, So Lonely, Shape of My Heart, and A Thousand Years, and took Mumbai down the memory lane.

Singing and grooving in the crowd were quite a few celebrities such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kapur, and Malaika Arora, among others. Maliaka, who came along with her friends, told PTI, ''The show was superb, outstanding. He is a legend.''

While Sting didn't interact much with the crowd during his performance, he piqued their curiosity by teasing them about his next song and often asked them to clap and sing along. The frequent rousing response from the crowd was the only indication that they were having a good time. Every Breath You Take, one of Sting's most popular songs, elicited tremendous applause from the crowd who also sang along with the singer.

After he finished singing the iconic track, Sting along with his band members stepped forward and bowed down to thank the audience. But, it wasn't over yet. As the crowd cheered for an encore, Sting asked, ''Tell me what do you want?''. He honoured their demand by singing another one of his classics, Roxanne. In his closing remarks, the multiple Grammy Award winner thanked the audience for their love and bid them adieu with ''Namaste Mumbai''.

(with inputs from PTI)