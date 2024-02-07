English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Celebs Flock To Attend Sting’s Performance At Lollapalooza India

The Sting show was a treat for music aficionados at Lollapalooza India and was attended by celebs like Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sting
Sting | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Music legend Sting wowed audience members across ages and genders with his electrifying performance at the finale of the two-day Lollapalooza India festival on Sunday, January 28. Held at the open area of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the heart of South Mumbai, the show was a treat for music aficionados including several celebs like Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more. 

Sting at Lollapalooza India

As Sting took to the stage at 8.25 pm, he greeted the waiting crowd of thousands in Marathi with ''Kai Zhala Mumbai?'', which roughly translates to ''What's up Mumbai?'' The 72-year-old English musician -- whose real name is Gordon Matthew Sumner -- belted out about 16 songs, each comprising over three minutes, in his one-and-half-hour-long performance.

Sting strummed his guitar throughout the show to the tunes of his old classics, including Every Breath You Take, Desert Rose, So Lonely, Shape of My Heart, and A Thousand Years, and took Mumbai down the memory lane.

Celebs in attendance at Lollapalooza India

Singing and grooving in the crowd were quite a few celebrities such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kapur, and Malaika Arora, among others. Maliaka, who came along with her friends, told PTI, ''The show was superb, outstanding. He is a legend.'' 

While Sting didn't interact much with the crowd during his performance, he piqued their curiosity by teasing them about his next song and often asked them to clap and sing along. The frequent rousing response from the crowd was the only indication that they were having a good time. Every Breath You Take, one of Sting's most popular songs, elicited tremendous applause from the crowd who also sang along with the singer.

Advertisement

After he finished singing the iconic track, Sting along with his band members stepped forward and bowed down to thank the audience. But, it wasn't over yet. As the crowd cheered for an encore, Sting asked, ''Tell me what do you want?''. He honoured their demand by singing another one of his classics, Roxanne. In his closing remarks, the multiple Grammy Award winner thanked the audience for their love and bid them adieu with ''Namaste Mumbai''.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News22 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement