sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 20:58 IST, October 8th 2024

VIRAL | Manasi Parekh Breaks Down, Cries Inconsolably While Accepting Her First National Film Award

70th National Film Awards: Manasi Parekh, who won the Best Actress award for Kutch Express, broke into tears the moment she walked up the stage.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manasi Parekh gets emotional at the National Film Award.
Manasi Parekh gets emotional at the National Film Award. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:58 IST, October 8th 2024