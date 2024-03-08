×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Manushi Chhillar Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane As She Recalls Her Miss World Journey

On the occasion of Women's Day, Manushi Chhillar penned a long note looking back at the memorable day when she won the Miss World crown.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manushi Chhillar, India's Miss World 2017
Manushi Chhillar, India's Miss World 2017 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar is celebrating International Women's Day today, March 8 and on this occasion, she took a trip down memory lane and shared a video from her Miss World winning moment. Alongside the video, she penned a long note looking back at the memorable day and her journey since then.

Manushi Chhillar celebrates the power of sisterhood, the beauty of diversity

Taking to Instagram, Manushi looked back at the day when her life changed overnight. She was pursuing education to be a Doctor when she represented India at the global level. "But this journey was made possible only and only because of the wonderful women (and the men, but we will celebrate them on another day) around me, who encouraged me, validated me, lifted me up… and was just there for me… my Mom, my sister, my contemporaries and my mentors…" she added.

She concluded her note by encouraging the women to be strong, powerful and unapologetic. "And… today, as we celebrate the power of sisterhood, the beauty of diversity, and the endless possibilities that arise when women lift each other up. Be Strong. Be Powerful. Be Unapologetically YOU," read the note.

How did Manushi Chhillar celebrate Women's Day?

Manuchi Chhillar celebrated the day with her sister Dewangana and mother Dr. Neelam Chhillar. In the images, she can be seen celebrating the day with cakes and balloons. "Here’s to my favourite women who inspire me every single day and fill my life with love and joy #HappyInternationalWomensDay," read the caption.

Meanwhile, Manushi is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is slated to release on Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

20 minutes ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

3 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

3 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

4 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

4 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. MotoGP Back with a Bang: Martin Edges Out Espargaro

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Elections 2024: Maha Seat-Sharing Meeting Begins at Amit Shah's Residenc

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  4. Junaid Wraps Up 50-Day Schedule Of Untitled Film With Pallavi In Japan

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Radhika Congratulates DeepVeer In Gujarati On Expecting Their 1st Child

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo