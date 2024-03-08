Manushi Chhillar Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane As She Recalls Her Miss World Journey

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar is celebrating International Women's Day today, March 8 and on this occasion, she took a trip down memory lane and shared a video from her Miss World winning moment. Alongside the video, she penned a long note looking back at the memorable day and her journey since then.

Manushi Chhillar celebrates the power of sisterhood, the beauty of diversity

Taking to Instagram, Manushi looked back at the day when her life changed overnight. She was pursuing education to be a Doctor when she represented India at the global level. "But this journey was made possible only and only because of the wonderful women (and the men, but we will celebrate them on another day) around me, who encouraged me, validated me, lifted me up… and was just there for me… my Mom, my sister, my contemporaries and my mentors…" she added.

She concluded her note by encouraging the women to be strong, powerful and unapologetic. "And… today, as we celebrate the power of sisterhood, the beauty of diversity, and the endless possibilities that arise when women lift each other up. Be Strong. Be Powerful. Be Unapologetically YOU," read the note.

How did Manushi Chhillar celebrate Women's Day?

Manuchi Chhillar celebrated the day with her sister Dewangana and mother Dr. Neelam Chhillar. In the images, she can be seen celebrating the day with cakes and balloons. "Here’s to my favourite women who inspire me every single day and fill my life with love and joy #HappyInternationalWomensDay," read the caption.

Meanwhile, Manushi is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is slated to release on Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.