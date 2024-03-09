×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Meet Miss World 2024 Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova, who won the crown.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Meet Miss World 2024 Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova has won the Miss World 2024 crown at a grand event in Mumbai. Karolina Bielawska from Poland, who happens to be last year's winner, crowned her successor. The first runner-up of the pageant is Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun. Czech Republic last won the pageant in 2006 when Taťána Kuchařová graced the crown. 

Who is Krystyna Pyszkova?

The new Miss World, 24-year-old Krystyna, is pursuing dual degrees in law and business administration. With this, she is juggling her modeling career. She also founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation, and has established an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania. Not just this but Krystyna also happens to be a regular volunteer at her school. Krystyna also has a special interest in music and has spent nine years in an Art academy. She plays the transverse flute and the violin.

More about Miss World 2024 contest 

The first runner up was Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon. India's Sini Shetty bowed out of the race after making a mark in the top 8. This year, there was a new format that was used to select the winner. A total of 112 participants competed against each other. The top 4 were judged on the basis of their beauty with a purpose project and then we got our Miss World 2023 winner and runner-up.

The event saw the presence of many prominent personalities. Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Rubina Dilaik were some among many others. Artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar performed tonight. Additionally, the Miss World 2019 title winner turned professional singer, Toni Ann Singh, was the special musical guest of the night. 

