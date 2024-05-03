Meryl Streep To Receive Honorary Palme d’Or At Cannes Film Festival 2024

Advertisement

The Cannes Film Festival is all set to commence on May 14. The 77th edition of the festival will see veteran Hollywood actor Meryl Streep as the guest of honour. The event will take place at the Grand Theatre Lumiere on May 14.

Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination: Cannes organisers say about the actress

As per the official description of the awards by the Cannes Film Festival official account “The Palme d’or, a timeless symbol of the Festival de Cannes, has been awarded to the best film in the Official Competition for over 60 years.” The award is hand-crafted in Geneva and is made after over 40 hours of work. The honour is bestowed on awardees who have made an exceptional contribution to their craft.

In honouring Streep for the award, the Cannes organisers said in their statement, “Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema.“ Meryl Streep has earned massive commercial and critical acclaim in her career spanning nearly five decades.

Meryl Streep reacts to Cannes film festival honour

Meryl Streep has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival only once before. The actress walked the red carpet in 1989 when she was awarded the Best Actress award for the film A Cry In The Dark. Reacting to receiving the honour, the actress said in a statement, “I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award.”

She added, “To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honoured is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May.” The 21-time Oscar nominee and three-time winner is best known for her work in classics like The Deer Hunter, Out of Africa and Kramer vs Kramer, The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia.

