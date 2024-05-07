Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Turns Charming Indian Princess At Red Carpet In Sabyasachi Saree

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt seized the moment at Met Gala 2024 in a Sabyasachi saree. The actress shared on the sidelines that her outfit was a result of the handiwork of 163 craftsmen who designed the saree in 1095 hours. The actress, who had already made a stunning red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2023, took her styling a step further this time around. Needless to say, she left her fans spellbound with her pick of outfit and the styling, which made her look like nothing short of a modern day Indian princess.

Alia Bhatt attends Met in a saree ~ Image: 23 Met Gala/X

Alia poses on the Met Gala red carpet

Alia made a splash on the red carpet. In the sea of western outfits, her look in a saree caught everyone's attention. She made sure to follow the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code, The Garden Of Time, as her saree had flower motifs.

Alia Bhatt attends Met in a saree ~ Image: 23 Met Gala/X

Another alluring aspect of her styling was the jewellery. Her bejewelled look included several rings in the hand, drop earnings and a tiara. The saree's trail was also quite long, adding a layer of drama to her simple yet stunning pick.

Advertisement

Alia's 2024 Met look poles apart from look last year

Alia Bhatt opted for a pearly Prabal Gurung gown at the Met Gala 2023, which marked her debut at the prestigious fashion event held annually in New York City. Her pick this year was more traditional and eye-grabbing. The saree accentuated her beauty as she shone bright on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala ~ Image: 23 Met Gala/X

Speaking about her Met Gala 2024 outfit Alia said, ''I am feeling great. I am very excited. The outfit took months for preparation. I can't wait to walk the red carpet. My outfit is designed by Sabyasachi Mukerjee. It is my first time wearing a saree. I needed something timeless, and there is nothing more timeless than a saree. It took 1095 hours to design it and 163 craftsmen came together to bring it together.''