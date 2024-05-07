Advertisement

Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, offered an apology to those confused by this year's Met Gala theme. In a recent interview, the 74-year-old opened up about this year's theme and how it broke her "cardinal rule". The star-studded event is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, led by Wintour since 1995.

We’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there: Anna Wintour

In an interview with Today's Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, Anna talked about the theme a length and shared how it led to confusion. She said, “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things." She then went to Andrew Bolton, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator, for official dress code advice. She asked Andrew, "What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?" To this, he came up with an idea, "What about Garden of Time?”

"I fear that we've unleashed a lot of confusion out there for which I deeply apologise, but I imagine we'll see a lot of flowers,' Anna concluded.

(A file photo of Anna Wintour | Image: Instagram)

Did Anna Wintour ban onions, chives and garlic from Met Gala's dinner menu?

In the same interview, Anna addressed the rumours about banning particular food items and said that she is not fond of onions, chives and garlic. She also opened up about the reason behind the 'no cell phone rule' and said it encourages the guests to enjoy each other's company.

This year's Met Gala celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The idea of the theme is to take these masterpieces from different periods. "Because so many of them are very fragile, they are laid flat behind glass walls,” Anna shared on Today.

(A file photo of Anna Wintour | Image: Instagram)

Who's who of the entertainment world attended the Met Gala 2024

This year, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Zendaya, Natasha Poonawalla, Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kaling and Bad Bunny stole the limelight with their fashion choices. However, some of regular attendees, including Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Deepika Padukone and Katy Perry, missed the star-studded event.

