Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:15 IST
Miss World 2024: A Look Back At All The Indian Winners Of The Pageant
From Priyanka Chopra to Manushi Chhillar, six Indian divas have won the coveted title and have also become advocates for women empowerment.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Miss World 2024: A Look Back At All The Indian Winners Of The Pageant | Image:X
Advertisement
Today, 9th March, is the grand finale of Miss World 2023 and India’s Sini Shetty is all set to represent the country, along with 111 other contestants from all parts of the world. The event will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Over all these years, six Indian divas have won the coveted title and have also become advocates for women empowerment.
Here is a look at the women who made our country proud by bringing the crown.
Advertisement
- Reita Faria Powell: The first Indian woman to win the title in 1966, Faria, who is from Mumbai and now lives in Dublin, pursued a career in medicine and went on to become a successful doctor. In the 1966 pageant, which was held at the Lyceum Ballroom in London, she won the sub-titles 'Best in Swimsuit' and 'Best in Evening Wear' dressed in a saree. She later ventured into public health and has been involved in initiatives promoting healthcare and education in India.
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya has established herself as one of the most successful actresses in the Indian film industry.
- Diana Hayden: Winner of Miss World 1997, Diana comes from Hyderabad, studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), and has had a diverse career spanning modeling, acting, and presenting television shows.
- Yukta Mookhey: After winning the Miss World title in 1999, Yukta ventured into acting in Bollywood films, but she hasn't made much of a headway.
- Priyanka Chopra: Winner of Miss World 2000, Priyanka became one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses and went on to win two National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri. The actress then ventured into Hollywood.
- Manushi Chhillar: Crowned Miss World, 17 years after Priyanka, Manushi from Haryana was pursuing her MBBS degree (her parents are doctors) when life took a dramatic turn for her. Abandoning her dream to become a doctor, Manushi prepared herself for Bollywood and made her debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. She will be seen next in Akshay-Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the John Abraham-headlined action thriller Tehran.
With inputs from IANS
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:15 IST