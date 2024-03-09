×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Miss World 2024: Czech Republic Wins The Title For Second Time As Krystyna Pyszková Wears The Crown

Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic wins Miss World 2024. India's Sini Shetty bowed out of the race after making a mark in the top 8.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic has been crowned as Miss World 2024. The first runner up was Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon. India's Sini Shetty bowed out of the race after making a mark in the top 8.

Miss World 2024 contest 

The glamorous event took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. This year, there was a new format that was used to select the winner. A total of 112 participants competed against each other. From that, 40 quarter-finalists were chosen. They were then selected for multiple rounds. Fast-track winners for the quarter-finals had 5 Head-to-Head winners, 4 Beauty With a Purpose continental winners, Sport Challenge winner, Multimedia winner, Talent winner, Top Model winner. The rest of the participants were chosen by the preliminary judges.

File photo of Miss World 2024 top 8 | Image: Instagram 

Out of this, 12 beauty queens were named semi-finalists. The top 8 from here interacted with the host, with 2 contestants from each region. The top 4 were judged on the basis of their beauty with a purpose project and then we got our Miss World 2023 winner and runner-up.

Advertisement

A star-studded event

The event saw the presence of many prominent personalities. Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Rubina Dilaik were some among many others. 

Advertisement

Former pageant runner-up, Pooja said that life has come full circle. She added, “I was a runner-up at the pageant but today I'm judging the pageant. My best wishes to the participants and whoever wins the competition but if someone doesn't win, it's not like their story is over. It's your story and you decide what happens in your story. Continue to work hard and be dedicated and set your goals and wait for it. Believe in yourself and it'll all work out. I hope my story inspires all the girls out there.”

Artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar performed tonight. Additionally, the Miss World 2019 title winner turned professional singer, Toni Ann Singh, was the special musical guest of the night. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

6 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

6 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

6 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

6 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

6 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Dravid disagrees with BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test stars

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy final: Nair backs Vidarbha's 'ability to fight back'

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Emraan Hashmi Claims Bollywood Is Not The Most Unified Industry

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024 | In Pics

    Web Stories20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo