Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic has been crowned as Miss World 2024. The first runner up was Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon. India's Sini Shetty bowed out of the race after making a mark in the top 8.

Miss World 2024 contest

The glamorous event took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. This year, there was a new format that was used to select the winner. A total of 112 participants competed against each other. From that, 40 quarter-finalists were chosen. They were then selected for multiple rounds. Fast-track winners for the quarter-finals had 5 Head-to-Head winners, 4 Beauty With a Purpose continental winners, Sport Challenge winner, Multimedia winner, Talent winner, Top Model winner. The rest of the participants were chosen by the preliminary judges.

File photo of Miss World 2024 top 8 | Image: Instagram

Out of this, 12 beauty queens were named semi-finalists. The top 8 from here interacted with the host, with 2 contestants from each region. The top 4 were judged on the basis of their beauty with a purpose project and then we got our Miss World 2023 winner and runner-up.

Advertisement

A star-studded event

The event saw the presence of many prominent personalities. Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Rubina Dilaik were some among many others.

Advertisement

Former pageant runner-up, Pooja said that life has come full circle. She added, “I was a runner-up at the pageant but today I'm judging the pageant. My best wishes to the participants and whoever wins the competition but if someone doesn't win, it's not like their story is over. It's your story and you decide what happens in your story. Continue to work hard and be dedicated and set your goals and wait for it. Believe in yourself and it'll all work out. I hope my story inspires all the girls out there.”

Artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar performed tonight. Additionally, the Miss World 2019 title winner turned professional singer, Toni Ann Singh, was the special musical guest of the night.

Advertisement