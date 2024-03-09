×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Miss World 2024: Models Along With Cast Recreate Sanjay Leela Bhansali's World Of Heeramandi

The models were joined by Heeramandi's cast, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Miss World 2024 models created a magical moment on stage as they recreated Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi by performing on its first song. The models were joined by Heeramandi's cast, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

 

Sakal ban is a traditional song that features all the leading ladies of Heeramandi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his blockbuster films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Devdas, Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi entered the musical world and launched his own music label on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions treated fans with the exciting news and captioned it, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label "Bhansali Music." I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."

With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will extend his creative prowess to the realm of music, collaborating with talented musicians and artists to produce captivating compositions for his films and memorable independent albums.

 

After a hiatus of 28 years, the Miss World finale returns to India, marking a historic moment in the pageant's legacy. The event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today (March 9). For viewers in India, the Miss World Finale will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Talking about the upcoming series, Heeramandi is set during multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. It also marks the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

 

 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

