This year's Miss World pageant is currently underway in Delhi. Miss World 2024 hopeful Sini Shetty is representing the country. The competitive events and press conferences are being held in the capital New Delhi, with the finale set to take place in Mumbai. Shetty, currently in the midst of a life-defining phase, reflected on the responsibility of representing her country, that too on home ground.

Sini Shetty is representing India on home ground



In a conversation with ANI, Miss World 2024 hopeful Sini Shetty, opened up about the immense responsibility she feels on her shoulders as she represents India at the pageant. The sense of responsibility is definitely heightened owing to the fact that she is going through the process and motions on home ground. Shetty, in her response, affirmed that though she is the one competing at the pageant, she feels more than herself she is representing the aspirations of 1.4 billion people.

She said, "My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself, I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country."

Sini Shetty reflects on her journey thus far



The same conversation also saw Sini Shetty open up about the myriad things destiny has led her to - from a accountancy, to marketing to Miss World. Shetty also reflected on using her platform to shed light on important issues.

She said, "I call myself an accidental tourist...I feel everything happens for a reason. God has been kind. I studied accountancy. I got a job in marketing and now I have landed here competing for Miss World. It is one of the biggest pleasures in my life. I hope I am back on bigger things using this platform."