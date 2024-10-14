Published 23:10 IST, October 14th 2024
Munna Bhai Director Rajkumar Hirani Given MP Govt's National Kishore Kumar Award
Rajkumar Hirani was given the prestigious award on Sunday at an event in Khandwa, the birthplace of the legendary singer, by MP Tribal Affairs and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Shah, he said.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:10 IST, October 14th 2024