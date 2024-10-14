sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:10 IST, October 14th 2024

Munna Bhai Director Rajkumar Hirani Given MP Govt's National Kishore Kumar Award

Rajkumar Hirani was given the prestigious award on Sunday at an event in Khandwa, the birthplace of the legendary singer, by MP Tribal Affairs and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Shah, he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani
Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani | Image: IMDb
