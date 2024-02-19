Advertisement

The undisputed reigning film of this year's awards season, Oppenheimer, has been blazing its way through the lined up ceremonies. Emerging victorious on its unbeatable streak, the movie bagged the biggest win of the BAFTAs night, Best Film. This marks Oppenheimer's third big Best Film win.

Oppenheimer bags most top honours at BAFTA



Oppenheimer winning Best Film at the BAFTAs this year, marks itself among the more predictable wins. Prior to its BAFTA win for Best Film, the Christopher Nolan directorial has also won under the category - among multiple others, at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, and Emma Thomas collected the coveted award.

Besides Best Film, Oppenheimer quite literally swept the BAFTAs, registering seven wins of its thirteen nominations. The period drama won in the categories of Best Film, Best Direction for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Original Score. A major category the film missed out on, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, which Emily Blunt lost to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. The film also ceased to win an award for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair and Best Sound.

Christopher Nolan is awarded his first BAFTA



Christopher Nolan has had a rather bittersweet history with the BAFTAs. The director, despite his critically and commercially successful brand of cinema, and multiple nods from the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in the form of nominations over the years, had never actually won an award - that is, up until now.

While his 2010 film Inception had three nominations at the BAFTAs and his 2017 film Dunkirk had two, it is only with Oppenheimer that Nolan has bagged his first BAFTA. The same night also saw him win his second BAFTA win for Best Director.