Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:24 IST
Oppenheimer Sweeps Oscars 2024, Emma Stone-Cillian Murphy Take Top Acting Honours | See Full List
Oppenheimer emerged as the biggest winner at the 96th Academy Awards with 7 trophies followed by Poor Things which bagged 4 Oscars. See full list of winners.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Oscars 2024 Full List Of Winners: The 96th Academy Awards ended with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sweeping the with seven wins. A close second was Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things which took home four trophies. The biggest snub of the night, however, was Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon, which didn't even win a single Academy Award.
The awards night was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who entertained the audiences with his light humour. Check out the full list of winners at Oscars 2024.
Best Live Action Short
Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Nominees
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
Best Cinematography
Winner: Oppenheimer
Nominees
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature
Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
Nominees
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best Documentary Short
Winner: The Last Repair Shop
Nominees
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Best Film Editing
Winner: Oppenheimer
Nominees
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Godzilla Minus One
Nominees
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Nominees
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best International Feature
Winner: The Zone of Interest
Nominees
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
Best Costume Design
Winner: Poor Things
Nominees
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Winner: Poor Things
Nominees
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Winner: Poor Things
Nominees
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: American Fiction
Nominees
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
Nominees
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Animated Feature
Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Nominees
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Nominees
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Nominees
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Best Original Score
Winner: Oppenheimer
Nominees
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best Original Song
Winner: What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
Nominees
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Nominees
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Director
Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Nominees
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
Nominees
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Best Picture
Winner: Oppenheimer
Nominees
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:05 IST