Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:25 IST

Oscars 2024: Celebrities Call For Ceasefire In Gaza, Sport Artists For Peace Pins On Red Carpet

Celebrities wore a pin with an outstretched hand and a heart on the Oscars 2024 red carpet to show their support for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs at Oscars 2024
Celebs at Oscars 2024 | Image:X
Oscars 2024 ceremony started with a bang. Several celebrities wore red pins on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Several attendees, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, wore Gaza pins. Ava DuVernay and Ramy Youssef were also among those who wore pins. The pins were provided by a group named Artists4Ceasefire.

Celebrities wear pins to call for a ceasefire

Artists4Ceasefire signed a letter to President Joe Biden, and some celebrities wore a pin from the same organisation featuring an outstretched hand with a heart on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. This was done to show their support for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Billie Eilish at Oscars 2024 red carpet | Image; X

 

Jessica Chastain, Quinta Brunson, Richard Gere, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Mahershala Ali have all signed the letter, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Academy Award nominees Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, as well as Ava DuVernay and Poor Things actor Ramy Youssef, were seen wearing the Artists4Ceasefire red "Ceasefire" pin.

Mark Ruffalo at Oscars 2024 red carpet | Image; X

 

Ava DuVernay at Oscars red carpet | Image: X

 

When was Artists4Ceasefire formed?

Artists4Ceasefire was founded on October 20 as a volunteer organisation that allows anyone in the artistic community to share their voice.

"We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine," the letter to President Biden by Artists4Ceasefire read.

"We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 30,000 people have been killed over the last 5 months, and over 69,000 injured* — numbers that any person of conscience knows are catastrophic," the letter concluded.
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:25 IST

