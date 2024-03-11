Advertisement

Cillian Murphy bags the Best Actor award at Oscars 2024 for his film Oppenheimer. He is the first Irish-born actor to win the honour. He thanked his Oppenheimer cast while receiving the award. “For better or for worse, we are living in Oppenheimer's world. I dedicate my win to peacemakers everywhere,” Murphy said.

Best actor nominations

Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction found the spot in the nomination list. However, Killers Of The Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for Best Actor which sparked some controversy on social media. The award ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Advertisement

Best actor frontrunners

The top tier frontrunner, across the spectrum, has been Cillian Murphy . The actor played the role of J Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan helmed Oppenheimer chronicling the American theoretical physicist's complex journey to his destructive creation. Bradley Cooper in Maestro as conductor Leonard Bernstein as he commences a tumultuous romance at the peak of his career, was another name up for a potential win on the big night.