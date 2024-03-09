×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Oscars 2024: From Steven Spielberg To Olivia Colman, A Look Back At The Most Memorable Speeches

As Oscars 2024 inches closer, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable acceptance speeches of all time.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the anticipation builds for Oscar night, cinephiles eagerly await to see if their favourite films will clinch the coveted awards. Yet, beyond everything, what truly resonates with audiences are the heartfelt speeches delivered by the winners. These speeches evoked laughter, tears, and cheers, leaving a lasting impression long after the ceremony concluded. Crafting the perfect speech is no easy feat, but drawing inspiration from past winners can certainly set the stage for success.

 

 

Steven Spielberg

One of the most viral speeches in Oscar history came from Steven Spielberg when Schindler’s List clinched the Best Picture award in 1994. Spielberg, already adorned with a Best Director Oscar, made a heartfelt plea to educators to ensure the memory of the Holocaust lives on. His producing partner, Branko Lustig, further stirred emotions by recounting his own harrowing experience at Auschwitz.

 

 

Olivia Colman

Olivia’s endearing charm stole the show when she won Best Actress for The Favourite. Her delightful speech, filled with humor and humility, entertained her to audiences worldwide as she apologised to her idol Glenn Close and playfully interacted with the teleprompter.

Advertisement

 

 

Cuba Gooding Jr.

In a moment of unbridled joy, Cuba lit up the stage with his cheerful speech upon winning Best Supporting Actor for Jerry Maguire in 1997. His infectious enthusiasm and genuine love for his colleagues impressed viewers and led to a spontaneous backflip that left the audience in awe.

 

 

Denzel Washington

In 2002, Denze’s Best Actor acceptance speech paid tribute to the legendary Sidney Poitier, addressing the significance of representation and paving the way for future generations of African-American actors. The heartwarming moment when both actors raised their Oscars to each other remains etched in Oscar lore.

Advertisement

 

 

Marketa Irglova

Irish musician Marketa’s resilience and grace shone through when she was given a second chance to deliver her speech after being played off during the 2008 ceremony. Host Jon Stewart's gracious apology allowed Irglova to share her message of dreaming big and overcoming obstacles.

 

 

The 96th Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 11, 2024 IST.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

6 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

6 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

6 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

6 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

7 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Dravid disagrees with BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test stars

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy final: Nair backs Vidarbha's 'ability to fight back'

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Emraan Hashmi Claims Bollywood Is Not The Most Unified Industry

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024 | In Pics

    Web Stories20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo