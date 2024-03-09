Advertisement

As the anticipation builds for Oscar night, cinephiles eagerly await to see if their favourite films will clinch the coveted awards. Yet, beyond everything, what truly resonates with audiences are the heartfelt speeches delivered by the winners. These speeches evoked laughter, tears, and cheers, leaving a lasting impression long after the ceremony concluded. Crafting the perfect speech is no easy feat, but drawing inspiration from past winners can certainly set the stage for success.

Steven Spielberg

One of the most viral speeches in Oscar history came from Steven Spielberg when Schindler’s List clinched the Best Picture award in 1994. Spielberg, already adorned with a Best Director Oscar, made a heartfelt plea to educators to ensure the memory of the Holocaust lives on. His producing partner, Branko Lustig, further stirred emotions by recounting his own harrowing experience at Auschwitz.

Olivia Colman

Olivia’s endearing charm stole the show when she won Best Actress for The Favourite. Her delightful speech, filled with humor and humility, entertained her to audiences worldwide as she apologised to her idol Glenn Close and playfully interacted with the teleprompter.

Advertisement

Cuba Gooding Jr.

In a moment of unbridled joy, Cuba lit up the stage with his cheerful speech upon winning Best Supporting Actor for Jerry Maguire in 1997. His infectious enthusiasm and genuine love for his colleagues impressed viewers and led to a spontaneous backflip that left the audience in awe.

Denzel Washington

In 2002, Denze’s Best Actor acceptance speech paid tribute to the legendary Sidney Poitier, addressing the significance of representation and paving the way for future generations of African-American actors. The heartwarming moment when both actors raised their Oscars to each other remains etched in Oscar lore.

Advertisement

Marketa Irglova

Irish musician Marketa’s resilience and grace shone through when she was given a second chance to deliver her speech after being played off during the 2008 ceremony. Host Jon Stewart's gracious apology allowed Irglova to share her message of dreaming big and overcoming obstacles.

The 96th Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 11, 2024 IST.