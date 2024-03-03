Advertisement

Lily Gladstone, who has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Academy Awards, has revealed that veteran actress Cate Blanchett advised her on how to survive the 2024 Oscars season. The actress has been nominated for the film Killers of the Flower Moon . In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Lily recalled Cate’s words.

File photo of Lily Gladstone | Image: Instagram

Cate’s advice to Lily Gladstone for surviving the 2024 Oscars season

Cate has won the Oscars twice so she knows how hectic the schedule is. Lily and Cate met each other during the awards show circuit. In an interview to People, Lily revealed that her big tip was to keep up on your adaptogenic mushrooms through this whole period, which is great advice.” She had also added, "It's like, okay, that is a very quick, easy, self-care ritual that I can adapt, coming from one of the most brilliant, brilliant actors alive."

Speaking about Cate, Lily said, "You grow up idolizing somebody's career and their acting, and you think it's going to be a bit of advice about how to stay present or how to really commit to an objective or some acting tip.”

Lily was upset when Cate did not win Oscar in 1999

Lily said that she was very disappointed when Cate did not win an Oscar in 1999 for her portrayal of Elizabeth I in Elizabeth. “I remember just being really, really upset about that. She's my ultimate actress. I think she's the great talent of this generation,” Lily said.

Lily Gladstone teases her Oscars outfit

While speaking to People, earlier, Lily teased her Oscars outfit and said that it is going to be “museum-worthy. She said, “It's going to be just ongoing proof that Indigenous design belongs on red carpets with luxury fashion in a very centerpiece kind of way. I'm excited.”