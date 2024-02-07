Advertisement

Oscars 2024: The race to the 96th annual Academy Awards has picked up the momentum. On Tuesday, the nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced. While Oppenheimer bagged 13 nominations and is leading the race, Poor Things has bagged 11 nominations, followed by Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10 nods. Meanwhile, the Academy also subbed some prominent names across categories.

Oscar statuette | Image: AP

Big snubs for Barbie

The biggest disappointment comes in the form of the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie as it failed to get nominated in the Best Director and Actress in a Leading Role category. Both director Gerwig and lead star Margot Robbie were snubbed.

A still from Barbie | Image: AP

America Ferrera, however, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress after being shut out during the majority of the awards season.

America Ferrera in a still from Barbie | Image: AP

Leonardo DiCaprio misses Lead Actor nomination

While Killers Of The Flower Moon bagged 10 nominations across various categories and is a front runner at the Oscars, Leonardo DiCaprio failed to bag a nod for his leading role in Martin Scorsese's crime epic.

A still from Killers Of The Flower Moon | Image: AP

May December actors not nominated

All three actors of the May December- Julianne Moore (Supporting Actress), Natalie Portman (Leading Actress) and Charles Melton (Supporting Actor)- were snubbed in their respective categories, despite huge buzz.

Ferrari, Penelope Cruz snubbed

Penelope Cruz was snubbed for her role in Michael Mann's Ferrari. While it is arguably one of the best film of Mann's carrer, Ferrari has been shut out by the Academy altogether.

A still from Ferrari | Image: AP

Mark Ruffalo in, Willem Dafoe Out

For Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Mark Ruffalo was in competition with co-star Willem Dafoe. While Ruffalo was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, Dafoe did not.

Willem Dafoe is a still from Poor Things | Image: AP

Actress of colour overlooked

Even with her years of service to the academy, Ava DuVernay could see the writing on the wall: Origin was completely overlooked by her fellow members, most upsettingly for Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s leading performance as Isabel Wilkerson. It’s not a secret that the Oscars have a bad track record with Black female directors — remember last year how Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” was also shut out? DuVernay’s Selma remains the only best picture nominee directed by a Black woman. And Halle Berry will for another year continue to be the only Black woman to ever win best actress, as The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino also missed out on a nomination.

(With AP News inputs)