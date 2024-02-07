English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:43 IST

Oscars 2024: Barbie Snubbed In Major Category, Leonardo DiCaprio Fails To Bag Best Actor Nod

While Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio were snubbed in the Leading Actors categories, Greta Gerwig was shut out in the Directing category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Barbie
Barbie | Image:Barbie Movie/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Oscars 2024: The race to the 96th annual Academy Awards has picked up the momentum. On Tuesday, the nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced. While Oppenheimer bagged 13 nominations and is leading the race, Poor Things has bagged 11 nominations, followed by Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10 nods. Meanwhile, the Academy also subbed some prominent names across categories.

Oscar statuette | Image: AP

Big snubs for Barbie

The biggest disappointment comes in the form of the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie as it failed to get nominated in the Best Director and Actress in a Leading Role category. Both director Gerwig and lead star Margot Robbie were snubbed.

A still from Barbie | Image: AP

America Ferrera, however, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress after being shut out during the majority of the awards season.

Advertisement
America Ferrera in a still from Barbie | Image: AP

Leonardo DiCaprio misses Lead Actor nomination

While Killers Of The Flower Moon bagged 10 nominations across various categories and is a front runner at the Oscars, Leonardo DiCaprio failed to bag a nod for his leading role in Martin Scorsese's crime epic.

Advertisement
A still from Killers Of The Flower Moon | Image: AP

May December actors not nominated

All three actors of the May December- Julianne Moore (Supporting Actress), Natalie Portman (Leading Actress) and Charles Melton (Supporting Actor)- were snubbed in their respective categories, despite huge buzz.

Advertisement

Ferrari, Penelope Cruz snubbed

Penelope Cruz was snubbed for her role in Michael Mann's Ferrari. While it is arguably one of the best film of Mann's carrer, Ferrari has been shut out by the Academy altogether.

Advertisement
A still from Ferrari | Image: AP

Mark Ruffalo in, Willem Dafoe Out

For Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Mark Ruffalo was in competition with co-star Willem Dafoe. While Ruffalo was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, Dafoe did not.

Advertisement
 Willem Dafoe is a still from Poor Things | Image: AP

Actress of colour overlooked

Even with her years of service to the academy, Ava DuVernay could see the writing on the wall: Origin was completely overlooked by her fellow members, most upsettingly for Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s leading performance as Isabel Wilkerson. It’s not a secret that the Oscars have a bad track record with Black female directors — remember last year how Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” was also shut out? DuVernay’s Selma remains the only best picture nominee directed by a Black woman. And Halle Berry will for another year continue to be the only Black woman to ever win best actress, as The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino also missed out on a nomination.

Advertisement

(With AP News inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement