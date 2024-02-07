Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:43 IST
Oscars 2024: Barbie Snubbed In Major Category, Leonardo DiCaprio Fails To Bag Best Actor Nod
While Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio were snubbed in the Leading Actors categories, Greta Gerwig was shut out in the Directing category.
Oscars 2024: The race to the 96th annual Academy Awards has picked up the momentum. On Tuesday, the nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced. While Oppenheimer bagged 13 nominations and is leading the race, Poor Things has bagged 11 nominations, followed by Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10 nods. Meanwhile, the Academy also subbed some prominent names across categories.
Big snubs for Barbie
The biggest disappointment comes in the form of the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie as it failed to get nominated in the Best Director and Actress in a Leading Role category. Both director Gerwig and lead star Margot Robbie were snubbed.
America Ferrera, however, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress after being shut out during the majority of the awards season.
Leonardo DiCaprio misses Lead Actor nomination
While Killers Of The Flower Moon bagged 10 nominations across various categories and is a front runner at the Oscars, Leonardo DiCaprio failed to bag a nod for his leading role in Martin Scorsese's crime epic.
May December actors not nominated
All three actors of the May December- Julianne Moore (Supporting Actress), Natalie Portman (Leading Actress) and Charles Melton (Supporting Actor)- were snubbed in their respective categories, despite huge buzz.
Ferrari, Penelope Cruz snubbed
Penelope Cruz was snubbed for her role in Michael Mann's Ferrari. While it is arguably one of the best film of Mann's carrer, Ferrari has been shut out by the Academy altogether.
Mark Ruffalo in, Willem Dafoe Out
For Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Mark Ruffalo was in competition with co-star Willem Dafoe. While Ruffalo was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, Dafoe did not.
Actress of colour overlooked
Even with her years of service to the academy, Ava DuVernay could see the writing on the wall: Origin was completely overlooked by her fellow members, most upsettingly for Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s leading performance as Isabel Wilkerson. It’s not a secret that the Oscars have a bad track record with Black female directors — remember last year how Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” was also shut out? DuVernay’s Selma remains the only best picture nominee directed by a Black woman. And Halle Berry will for another year continue to be the only Black woman to ever win best actress, as The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino also missed out on a nomination.
(With AP News inputs)
January 23rd, 2024
