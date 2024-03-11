×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 04:38 IST

Oscars 2024 Nominees Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy Walk The Red Carpet | IN PHOTOS

Oscars 2024 rolled out the red carpet on March 11 IST. The who's who of Hollywood made a stylish appearance on the red carpet taking place at Dolby Theatre.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 | Image:Oscars 2024
  • 2 min read
The 96th Academy Awards are underway at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The night of glitz and glamour commenced with the who’s who of Hollywood bringing their fashion A-game to the night of bling. Nominees, presenters and attendees walked the red carpet and stole the limelight with their their fashion. 

Oscar nominees Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish walk the red carpet 

Oscar nominee Emily Blunt walked the red carpet at the coveted event in a sleeveless silver gown. The actress has received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Oppenheimer. For her red carpet appearance, Emily accessorised her look with statement jewellery as she stunned in a Schiaparelli outfit. The actress posed with her husband John Krasinski who twinned with her.

Emily Blunt with her husband at Oscar red carpet | Image: X

Ryan Gosling, who has secured a nomination for his performance in the Greta Gerwig starrer Barbie, made a dapper appearance on the red carpet. The actor dished out classic Hollywood charm in an all black ensemble. Several photos and videos of him are doing rounds on social media. 

Ryan Gosling on the red carpet | Image: 

 

Poor Things actress Emma Stone made heads turn in a strapless tule gown. The actress walked the red carpet in a powder blue gown. She kept the look chic in a statement necklace adorned with yellow gemstones. The Oscar nominee kept her look classy with her hair slit back. 

Emma Stone on the red carpet | Image: 

America Ferrara, Billie Eilish, and Cillian Murphy make a stylish entry 

Barbie actress America Ferrara painted the red carpet pink in classic Barbie style. The actress donned a custom Atelier Versace skin-fitted gown. She is nominated in the Best Actress In Supporting Role category for the Greta Gerwig film.

America Ferrara on the red carpet | Image: 

Billie Eilish and Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy too walked the red carpet.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 04:38 IST

