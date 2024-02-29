Advertisement

The 96th Academy Awards are all set to return on March 11 (IST). As always, the awards will honour some of the finest of international cinema in over 20 categories. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the awards for the fourth time this year. One slate of presenters has been announced as of now. Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya will all be presenters at the Oscars. As of now, it is unclear what categories they will be presenting.

Oscar records that could be broken

A report by USBets suggests that multiple records could be broken this year with certain wins. For instance, Lily Gladstone could become the first Indigenous woman to win for an acting performance and the first Native American Oscar winner ever, Cillian Murphy could become the first Irish-born actor to win Best Actor.

Advertisement

Here are a few records that could be broken.

Lily Gladstone could set a record by becoming the first ever Indigenous woman to win the Oscar for an acting performance. Along with this, she will also be the first Native American winner of a competitive Oscar ever regardless of category. She has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Cillian Murphy could become the first Irish-born actor to win in the Best Actor category for Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer, which has 13 nominations, could break the record for the most Oscar wins in one night.

If Emma Stone wins in the Best Actress category for Poor Things, she could join 26 other actresses who have won two or more acting Oscars for leading performances. For the unversed, Emma won Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2019 for La La Land and she is nominated in the same category this year for Poor Things.

Martin Scorsese could become the oldest winner of the Best Director category if he wins for his film in Killers Of The Flower Moon. The director will be 81 at the time of this year’s awards ceremony.

The Zone of Interest could become the first UK movie to win the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

John Williams could become the oldest winner of a competitive Oscar if he wins the Best Score Oscar for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Mark Johnson or Steven Spielberg could join the elite group of 9 other individuals who have won the Best Picture Oscar twice or more. Johnson won his first Oscar in 1988 for Rain Man and Spielberg won in 1993 for Schindler’s List.