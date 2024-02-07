English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:20 IST

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Ryan Gosling, Bag Nominations For Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Best Supporting Actor nominations have been bagged by Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr and Sterling K Brown.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscar 2024 Nominations
Oscar 2024 Nominations | Image:Oscar 2024 Nominations
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oscars 2024: Best Supporting Actor nominations have been bagged by Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer), Robert De Niro, (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Sterling K Brown (American Fiction). In the category, Willem Dafoe was a big snub for his role in Poor Things, for which his co-star Mark Ruffalo has been nominated.

 

Mark Ruffalo in a still from Poor Things | Image: IMDb

Mark Ruffalo ties Oscar record

With his nomination for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things in the Best Supporting Actor category, Ruffalo now has 4 nods in the category. Ruffalo had previously received three Best Supporting Actor nominations for The Kids Are All Right in 2011, Foxcatcher in 2015 and Spotlight in 2016. While Ruffalo has bagged 4 nominations at Oscars till now, he is still to clinch a victory. It could be a tough win for the Marvel actor wince Robert Downey Jr is one of the frontrunners in the category for his critically acclaimed role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Advertisement
Robert Downey Jr in a still in Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

While Oppenheimer has won 13 nominations at Oscars 2024 and is leading the race, Poor Things comes in at second with 11 nods. The competition between the two films in all leading categories will be something to look out for.    

Set your date for Oscars 2024

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos12 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement