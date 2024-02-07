Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:20 IST
Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Ryan Gosling, Bag Nominations For Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Best Supporting Actor nominations have been bagged by Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr and Sterling K Brown.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Oscars 2024: Best Supporting Actor nominations have been bagged by Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer), Robert De Niro, (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Sterling K Brown (American Fiction). In the category, Willem Dafoe was a big snub for his role in Poor Things, for which his co-star Mark Ruffalo has been nominated.
Mark Ruffalo ties Oscar record
With his nomination for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things in the Best Supporting Actor category, Ruffalo now has 4 nods in the category. Ruffalo had previously received three Best Supporting Actor nominations for The Kids Are All Right in 2011, Foxcatcher in 2015 and Spotlight in 2016. While Ruffalo has bagged 4 nominations at Oscars till now, he is still to clinch a victory. It could be a tough win for the Marvel actor wince Robert Downey Jr is one of the frontrunners in the category for his critically acclaimed role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Advertisement
While Oppenheimer has won 13 nominations at Oscars 2024 and is leading the race, Poor Things comes in at second with 11 nods. The competition between the two films in all leading categories will be something to look out for.
Set your date for Oscars 2024
The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:06 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind KejriwalVideos12 minutes ago
Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 PremiereWeb Stories14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.