Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Ryan Gosling, Bag Nominations For Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Advertisement

Oscars 2024: Best Supporting Actor nominations have been bagged by Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer), Robert De Niro, (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Sterling K Brown (American Fiction). In the category, Willem Dafoe was a big snub for his role in Poor Things, for which his co-star Mark Ruffalo has been nominated.

Mark Ruffalo in a still from Poor Things | Image: IMDb

Mark Ruffalo ties Oscar record

With his nomination for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things in the Best Supporting Actor category, Ruffalo now has 4 nods in the category. Ruffalo had previously received three Best Supporting Actor nominations for The Kids Are All Right in 2011, Foxcatcher in 2015 and Spotlight in 2016. While Ruffalo has bagged 4 nominations at Oscars till now, he is still to clinch a victory. It could be a tough win for the Marvel actor wince Robert Downey Jr is one of the frontrunners in the category for his critically acclaimed role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr in a still in Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

While Oppenheimer has won 13 nominations at Oscars 2024 and is leading the race, Poor Things comes in at second with 11 nods. The competition between the two films in all leading categories will be something to look out for.

Set your date for Oscars 2024

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.