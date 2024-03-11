Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins His 1st Academy Award For Oppenheimer, Beats Ryan & Mark

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr won his maiden Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. This year, he was nominated for the third time by The Academy. He thanks his wife Susan from the stage. “I needed this job more than it needed me,” Downey Jr said as he expressed his gratitude to Nolan and the cast of Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr in a still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb



