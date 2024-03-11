Updated March 11th, 2024 at 06:19 IST
Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins His 1st Academy Award For Oppenheimer, Beats Ryan & Mark
Robert Downey Jr won team Oppenheimer its first Oscar for the night as he took home the Best Supporting Actor honour at the 96th Academy Awards.
Robert Downey Jr In Oppenheimer | Image:IMDb
Robert Downey Jr won his maiden Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. This year, he was nominated for the third time by The Academy. He thanks his wife Susan from the stage. “I needed this job more than it needed me,” Downey Jr said as he expressed his gratitude to Nolan and the cast of Oppenheimer.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 06:14 IST
