Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:51 IST
Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Performances To Look Forward To At 96th Academy Awards
Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will give performances at Oscars 2024.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
After a barrage of award shows — the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys — the greatest of them all, the Academy Awards, are around the corner. The 96th Oscars may be a coronation for Oppenheimer, which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, there are several other factors to look forward to the ceremony. One of them is a stacked field for the Best Song, and all of them will be performed at the event. Here is a list of all the performers at the 96th Academy Awards.
Performers at Oscars 2024
Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will take the stage to perform this year's nominated songs at the 96th Oscars.
The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on Disney Plus Hotstar from 4:30 am – 7:30 in India.
Advertisement
The nominees for Best Original Song and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):
The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot
Performed by Becky G
Advertisement
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Performed by Jon Batiste
Advertisement
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
I'm Just Ken from Barbie
Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson
Advertisement
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
Advertisement
Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers
Music and Lyric by Scott George
Advertisement
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Advertisement
Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:51 IST