English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

Oscars 2024: Sterling K Brown Predicts Losing Best Supporting Actor Award To Robert Downey Jr

Sterling K Brown, in a recent interview, spoke about his Oscar nomination and predicted that he will lose it to Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr.

Republic Entertainment Desk
sterling k brown
sterling k brown | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sterling K Brown has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for the 2024 Academy Awards. The actor bagged this nomination for his performance in American Fiction. He has been nominated alongside Robert Downey Jr, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo to win this award. Brown recently spoke about his nomination and predicted that he will lose it to Downey Jr.

Sterling K Brown on his Oscar nod 

On being asked if winning an Oscar nomination was on his vision board, Brown said, “I’m fully aware that it is a marathon and not a sprint. I’m here for the long haul. And so the fact that the nomination came with this project is very pleasing because I think the project is awesome.” He further added, “I think what Cord did with this script and with this film is absolutely wonderful in terms of expanding the collective consciousness and imagination of what Black life on screen can be. I was just happy to be a part of it and see the film be recognized and to see Jeffrey be recognized.” 

File photo of Sterling K Brown | Image: Instagram

"After getting a few Emmys or whatnot, you realize, all right, that’s a quarter of the way to the EGOT, let’s see if we can figure out ways to get the other ones,” Brown said in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. He further added, “But I didn’t think that it was going to necessarily be from this role or this film.” 

Advertisement

Sterling K Brown predicts losing the best actor award to Robert Downey Jr 

Praising Downey Jr in an interview Brown had said that he might lose his award to the Oppenheimer actor. The American Fiction actor said, “Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. You should give him love.”

Advertisement

The actor concluded by saying that to get a chance to be nominated alongside Downey Jr, Mr. [Robert] De Niro, Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo is a big honour for him and he is just happy to be in the room.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Are Toner Pads? Uses, Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. Investors flock to risky debt amid ECB rate cut anticipation

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowing

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Voting Underway in 3 States for 15 RS Seats Amid Cross-Voting | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit to Hold Key Election Committee Meeting

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo