Oscars 2024: Jonathan Glazer's The Zone Of Interest Wins International Feature Film

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone Of Interest won the Best International Feature Film beating Io Capitano, Perfect Days, Society Of The Snow and The Teachers' Lounge in the category. The film focusses on the pair as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a home next to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp. The film is set against the backdrop of holocaust. Glazer's speech at the Oscars stage was politically charged, much like his film. He also spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict and the innocent lives lost in war.

Actor Dwayne Johnson and rapper Bad Bunny announced the winning film, which is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. The film was nominated alongside Io Capitano (Italy) , Perfect Days (Japan), Society of the Snow (Spain) and The Teachers' Lounge (Germany). While accepting the honour, the film's director Jonathan Glazer thanked everyone and said, "Our film shows what dehumanisation leads."

Glazer's politically charged speech, in which he said, "We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” has elicited praise from social media.

Starring German actors Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller as the Nazi commandant Rudolf Hoss and his wife Hedwig, the film focuses on the pair as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a home next to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp. Last month, The Zone of Interest won a BAFTA for the best film not in the English language. The BAFTA was presented to Glazer by Indian actress Deepika Padukone during last month's ceremony.