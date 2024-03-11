×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Oscars 2024: These Nominees Will Create History If They Clinch An Academy Award - Check Out Details

Oscars 2024 is ready to roll its carpet in no time from now and here's what all history will be created with certain wins at the 96th Academy Awards.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy
Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy | Image:X
As Hollywood prepares for one of its most anticipated nights, the 96th Annual Academy Awards, speculation is rife about potential historic moments that could unfold. Here's a glimpse into some record-breaking possibilities:

Lily Gladstone's groundbreaking opportunity

Lily, known for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, stands strong to make history as the first Native American actor to win an Oscar in an acting category if she clinches the Best Actress award. Her recent Screen Actors Guild win strengthens her chances, although stiff competition looms from seasoned contenders.

 

 

Justine Triet's dual triumph

French filmmaker Justine Triet could secure a double win, with her acclaimed film Anatomy of a Fall vying for Best Original Screenplay and Triet herself nominated for Best Director. A victory in either category would mark a milestone, with Triet potentially becoming only the fourth woman to win Best Director.

Cillian Murphy's potential win

Irish actor Cillian Murphy leads the race for Best Actor for his compelling portrayal in Oppenheimer. A win would not only mark his first Oscar but also establish him as the first Irish actor to clinch the prestigious award.

Emma Stone's bid for dual honours

Emm's dual nominations for Best Actress and Best Picture for Poor Things present an opportunity for her to join an elite group of actors. A triumph in both categories could see her becoming only the second actress to win both acting and producing Oscars.

 

 

Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro eyeing records

With nominations in the Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor categories respectively, Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro aim to make history by joining the exclusive club of actors with three Academy Awards for acting.

Martin Scorsese's potential milestone

Legendary director Martin, who is the most-nominated living movie director, could further solidify his legacy with another win in the Best Director category for Killers of the Flower Moon. A victory would make him the oldest winner in the category.

Hayao Miyazaki's chance for a second win

At 83, Hayao Miyazaki's nomination for The Boy and the Heron in the Best Animated Feature category sets the stage for a potential second win. A victory would establish a record for the second non-English movie to win in the category.

 

 

Oppenheimer Eyes Historic Sweep

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, boasting a leading 13 nominations, emerges as a frontrunner for multiple wins. A clean sweep could rival the historic record set by Ben-Hur in 1959 with 11 Oscar wins.

Whatsapp logo