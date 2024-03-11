×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 04:23 IST

Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Pregnancy With Cole Tucker, Flaunts Baby Bump At Red Carpet

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The who's who of cinema are present in the big night.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens | Image:Vanessa Hudgens FC/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Academy rolled out the red carpet for the 76th annual award ceremony in Hollywood. The bigwigs of the industry attended the coveted event taking place at Dolby Theatre California. While celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet, some stole the spotlight more than others. High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens made heads turn by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet. 

Vanessa Hudgens debuts baby bump 

The Oscars red carpet puts the limelight on the who's who of Hollywood. At the biggest award night of the year, as contenders put their eyes on the prize, Vanessa Hudgens stole the spotlight for a minute. The actress walked the red carpet in a fitted black gown. However, what caught the attention of social media users was her baby bump. 

For the unversed, the High School Musical fame had not announced her pregnancy until today. Vanessa is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time and is expecting a child with husband and baseball player Cole Tucker. The actress donned a skin-fitted black ensemble teamed with statement diamond accessories, adding Hollywood bling to the classic monotone outfits. 

The 35-year-old greeted the paparazzi and waved at the shutterbugs as she flaunted her baby bump. Vanessa will co-host the Oscar pre-show along with Julianne Hough. 

Eyes on the big prize for Oscar nominees 

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, with the broadcast scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, an hour earlier than its traditional 8 p.m. slot. The official pre-show will commence at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Renowned late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the ceremony for the fourth time, having previously hosted in 2017, 2018, and last year. Leading the nominations is Oppenheimer, partially filmed in New Jersey, with an impressive 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Following closely is Poor Things with 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations while Margot Robbie's Barbie secured 8 nominations. 

 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 04:22 IST

