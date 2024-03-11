Advertisement

Oscars 2024 was packed with viral moments that captured the attention of the netizens. From red carpet fall to John Cena walking around the stage naked, the star-studded night was quite eventful. Social media platforms were buzzing with excitement as fans shared their favourite moments and debated the night's biggest surprises. Whether it was a performance, a touching tribute, or a mishap, the Oscars 2024 provided numerous viral moments that will be remembered for years. Take a look at some of the viral moments from Oscars ceremony.

Emma Stone outfit needed a fix

Ascending the stage to claim her second best actress trophy, Emma Stone turned around, pointing to her back as she motioned to the presenters, who looked to see if they could help. She then opened her speech by explaining what happened.

Emma Stone file photo | Image: AP

"Don’t look at the back of my dress!" Emma said, closing the speech. However, backstage, best actress winner Emma Stone said she was sewn back into her dress after it broke.

Pacino made quick work of announcing Oppenheimer as best picture

The reviews are in and Al Pacino got some attention for how best picture was unveiled at the end of the Oscars. "I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer," Pacino said.

Al Pacino file photo | Image: AP

It seemed to catch the Dolby Theatre off-guard, as if the other nine nominees were to be announced as well. One social media post that quickly went viral simply said: "Al Pacino should have given out every award tonight."

John Cena turns up naked on stage

John Cena appeared naked on stage at the Oscars while presenting the best costume design award to Poor Things. It was all part of a joke that paid homage to one of the most bizarre moments in Academy Awards history: a naked man ran on stage at the 46th Oscars in 1974 while David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

John Cena at Oscars | Image: X

Vanessa Hudgens announces pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant. The High Musical Musical alum walked onto the Oscars red carpet with a very visible baby bump. She announced that she was going to welcome her first child with Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens file photo | Image: AP

Liza Koshy takes a tumble on the Oscars red carpet

Liza Koshy, actress and media personality, took a tumble and fell over while walking to pose for photos at the Oscars red carpet. Liza pulled a Jennifer Larence while walking the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards. The internet persnality was smiling for the cameras and walking in high heels when she lost her balance and took a tumble in front of the shutterbugs.

Liza Koshu falls on the red carpet | Image: X

Jimmy Kimmel playfully addresses Robert Downey Jr's past

Jimmy Kimmel made a joke at the expense of Robert Downey Jr. during his Oscars monologue, which was extremely uncomfortable to watch.

Making fun of the drug issues of Robert Downey Jr. is actually pretty lame. I'm not surprised though, because Jimmy Kimmel has always sucked.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/LwsEhKwFr6 — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) March 10, 2024

RRR fever grips Oscars

RRR victory at the Oscar may be last year but the film has not slipped away from the Academy’s mind just yet. SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus found a special mention at the 96th Academy Award held in Dolby Theatre, California on March 11 IST. The movie makers have now reacted to the academy’s recognition for the movie.

And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊



Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

Naatu Naatu featured during Oscars

RRR fever returned to the 96th Academy Awards after making a wave at the ceremony last year. While Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo presented the statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, Naatu Naatu's viral video was playing on the screen in the backdrop of the stage.

Ryan Gosling brings the Ken-ergy

Ryan Gosling went full Ken at the Oscars with a live performance of I'm Just Ken from the original Barbie soundtrack. I'm Just Ken was one of two songs from Barbie to receive a nomination for best original song. The other song was What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

Ryan Gosling performs at Oscars | Image: X

A politically charged affair

Winners in Best Documentary Feature Film (20 Days in Mariupol) and Best Adapted Screenplay (The Zone Of Interest) categories took the opportunity to address the atrocities against human lives in the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas conflict and urged for peace. On the other hand, several celebrities wore red pins on the Oscars red carpet as a sign to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

DISGUSTING #Oscars speech from Jonathan Glazer blaming Israel — the VICTIM — for the October 7 massacre.

In the 1940s, the dehumanization of Jews led to the systematic mass murder of 6 million. In 2023, that same Jew hatred led to the mass murder of 1,200. It would have been many… pic.twitter.com/SFJxbkUSyU — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 11, 2024

Additionally, Cillian Murphy said during his winning speech for Best Actor for Oppenheimer, "For better or for worse, we are living in Oppenheimer's world. I dedicate my win to peacemakers everywhere."