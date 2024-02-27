Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Oscars 2024: Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Nicolas Cage And Others Among First Slate Of Presenters

The 96th Academy Award will take place on March 11 (IST) and will be hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars 2024: First Slate Of Presenters Announced, Deets Inside
Oscars 2024: First Slate Of Presenters Announced, Deets Inside | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The first slate of presenters for the 96th Academy Awards was announced on Monday. The 96th Academy Award will take place on March 11 (IST) and will be hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel. One slate of presenters has been announced as of now. However, the categories that they will be presenting are not yet clear.

First slate of presenters announced for Oscars 2024 

It has been announced that Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya will all be presenters at the Oscars. As of now, it is unclear what categories they will be presenting. However, it can be expected that 2023's winners, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan, will be presenting for the categories they won.

Oscar nominations 

Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy as the lead, has been leading the Oscars 2024 race with 13 nods. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design and Makeup And Hairstyling. Cillian Murphy has been nominated as Best Actor In A Leading Role while Christopher Nolan has been nominated as Best Director for the film. Emily Blunt has been nominated as Best Actress In A Supporting Role and Robert Downey Jr for Best Actor In A Supporting Role for Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

In the music segment, the film has been nominated in the Original Score and Sound category. Christopher Nolan has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay.

After Oppenheimer set a strong foot at the Academy Awards 2024, the fantasy film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, followed with 11 nods, while the Martin Scorsese drama Killers of the Flower Moon got 10 nominations. Margot Robbie starrer Barbie which turned out to be a summer blockbuster earned 8 nominations at the Oscars 2024. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

12 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

16 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

18 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

18 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

18 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

18 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

18 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

18 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as SP Chief Whip in UP Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. Oscars 2024: First Slate Of Presenters Announced, Deets Inside

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. India Live | PM Modi to Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Samajwadi Party Leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies at 94

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Notification Out for 2049 vacancies

    Education15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo