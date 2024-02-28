Advertisement

The first slate of presenters for the 96th Academy Awards was announced on Monday. The 96th Academy Award will take place on March 11 (IST) and will be hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel. One slate of presenters has been announced as of now. However, the categories that they will be presenting are not yet clear.

First slate of presenters announced for Oscars 2024

It has been announced that Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya will all be presenters at the Oscars. As of now, it is unclear what categories they will be presenting. However, it can be expected that 2023's winners, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan, will be presenting for the categories they won.

Oscar nominations

Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy as the lead, has been leading the Oscars 2024 race with 13 nods. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design and Makeup And Hairstyling. Cillian Murphy has been nominated as Best Actor In A Leading Role while Christopher Nolan has been nominated as Best Director for the film. Emily Blunt has been nominated as Best Actress In A Supporting Role and Robert Downey Jr for Best Actor In A Supporting Role for Oppenheimer.

In the music segment, the film has been nominated in the Original Score and Sound category. Christopher Nolan has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay.

After Oppenheimer set a strong foot at the Academy Awards 2024, the fantasy film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, followed with 11 nods, while the Martin Scorsese drama Killers of the Flower Moon got 10 nominations. Margot Robbie starrer Barbie which turned out to be a summer blockbuster earned 8 nominations at the Oscars 2024.