Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:44 IST

Oscars In Memoriam 2024: The Academy Pays Tribute To Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Amongst many celebrities, the 96th Academy Awards paid homage to Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who was Indian art director and production designer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Oscars 2024 was a star-studded affair. However, the glittering lights of Hollywood were dimmed to remember the luminaries who left a mark on the world of cinema. The 2024 Oscars paid a heartfelt tribute to those who worked hard to shape the art of filmmaking. Amongst many celebrities who were remembered in Oscars In Memoriam, the 96th Academy Awards paid homage to Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who was Indian art director and production designer.

Oscars pay tribute to Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Nitin Desai, the art director of Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar fame, who was discovered dead at his studio in Karjat, near Mumbai, in August last year, was honoured at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Nitin Desai honoured | Image: X

He was found hanging at the N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai, the police said, adding they were investigating the case from all angles.

Desai, 57, served as the art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies, as per PTI.

In addition to Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, Nitin Desai worked as an art director on several other iconic Bollywood films, including Devdas, Munnabhai MBBS, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:29 IST

Whatsapp logo