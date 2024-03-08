×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Priyanka Chopra's Inspiring Answer That Made Her Win Miss World 2000

Priyanka Chopra’s answer impressed everyone. However, it was not factually correct.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra In Miss World 2000
Priyanka Chopra In Miss World 2000 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India is currently hosting Miss World 2023 in Mumbai. The grand finale is scheduled on March 9, and the top 20 contestants of the 71st Miss World pageant, chosen from 120 contestants from around the world, including India, will go head-to-head for the crown. As Sini Shetty gears for the big moment, it is important to remember former Indians who got us the crown. Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar have brought immense glory to India. 

An old video which is going viral on the internet shows Priyanka Chopra’s winning answer during the pageant. 

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s answer at the Miss World pageant 

Priyanka was asked, “Who do you think is the most successful woman living today, and why?” To this, the actress answered, “There are a lot of people I admire, but one of the most admirable people is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind.”

Advertisement

Priyanka’s answer impressed everyone. However, it was not factually correct as Mother Teresa passed away in 1997. 

More about Miss World 2024

The grand finale, which will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, can be streamed on Sony Liv at 7:30pm IST, which is 2pm GMT. In an Instagram post, Sony Liv and Miss World’s official account wrote, “Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage! Catch this spectacle 71st Miss World 2024 live on 9th March, 7.30 PM on Sony LIV.”

If India’s representative Sini Shetty wins the crown, India will become the country with the most wins in this beauty pageant. With past winners Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017), India has the chance to win a record-breaking 7th crown. We are currently tied with Venezuela, also with 6 crowns. Sini will represent India while performers like Neha and Tony Kakkar and Shaan will enthrall the audience.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

7 minutes ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

9 minutes ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

11 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

12 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 LIVE DC vs UPW: UPW opts to bat first

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Is Varun Tej's Matka Going Through Budget Constraints? Director Reacts

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. These Zodiac Signs Are Known To Have The Most Competitive Nature

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  4. Is Gua Sha Just Another Beauty Fad Or Has Legit Benefits?

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  5. Lucknow Woman Found Hanging in Brahma Kumari Ashram, Foul Play Alleged

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo