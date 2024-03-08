Advertisement

India is currently hosting Miss World 2023 in Mumbai. The grand finale is scheduled on March 9, and the top 20 contestants of the 71st Miss World pageant, chosen from 120 contestants from around the world, including India, will go head-to-head for the crown. As Sini Shetty gears for the big moment, it is important to remember former Indians who got us the crown. Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar have brought immense glory to India.

An old video which is going viral on the internet shows Priyanka Chopra’s winning answer during the pageant.

Priyanka Chopra’s answer at the Miss World pageant

Priyanka was asked, “Who do you think is the most successful woman living today, and why?” To this, the actress answered, “There are a lot of people I admire, but one of the most admirable people is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind.”

Priyanka’s answer impressed everyone. However, it was not factually correct as Mother Teresa passed away in 1997.

More about Miss World 2024

The grand finale, which will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, can be streamed on Sony Liv at 7:30pm IST, which is 2pm GMT. In an Instagram post, Sony Liv and Miss World’s official account wrote, “Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage! Catch this spectacle 71st Miss World 2024 live on 9th March, 7.30 PM on Sony LIV.”

If India’s representative Sini Shetty wins the crown, India will become the country with the most wins in this beauty pageant. With past winners Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017), India has the chance to win a record-breaking 7th crown. We are currently tied with Venezuela, also with 6 crowns. Sini will represent India while performers like Neha and Tony Kakkar and Shaan will enthrall the audience.