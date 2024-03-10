Advertisement

Team To Kill A Tiger is gearing up for what could prove to be a stellar moment of Academy Awards glory. The rural India tale stands nominated under the Best Documentary Feature category at this year's Oscars. Ahead of the night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the executive producers for the title, recently opened up about backing the now-globally acclaimed project.

Priyanka Chopra on spotlighting sexual violence against women



In an exclusive chat with People, Priyanka Chopra opened up about why she opted to back To Kill A Tiger, which also features Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel as executive producers. Chopra was clear about feeling passionate towards bringing notice to the rampant sexual violence against women which has become a way of life for many. The actress specifically highlighted India's statistics in this regard.



She said, "I seek and attach myself to work that really pushes the conversations of issues that I feel close to or passionate about, and sexual violence against women definitely is one of them. In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting."

Priyanka Chopra peels back the layers of To Kill A Tiger



To Kill A Tiger shares the story of a teenage gang rape victim hailing from rural Jharkhand whose father fights the system, society, and prejudice to bring his daughter to justice. Though sexual violence is at the core of it, Priyanka highlighted how the documentary is a poignant take on ally-ship.

She said, "The film speaks to not just survivors, but their allies as well, men supporting women. It’s very interesting to have a window into that and to see how a father fights his entire community, the justice system, against what he's told is the norm for his daughter's rights." To Kill A Tiger is currently streaming on Netflix.