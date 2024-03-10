×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Backed Oscar-Nominated Documentary Feature Film To Kill A Tiger

Priyanka Chopra currently awaiting the verdict on To Kill A Tiger's Oscar nomination, shares her motivation behind turning producer with the project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | Image:priyankachopra/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team To Kill A Tiger is gearing up for what could prove to be a stellar moment of Academy Awards glory. The rural India tale stands nominated under the Best Documentary Feature category at this year's Oscars. Ahead of the night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the executive producers for the title, recently opened up about backing the now-globally acclaimed project.

 

Priyanka Chopra on spotlighting sexual violence against women


In an exclusive chat with People, Priyanka Chopra opened up about why she opted to back To Kill A Tiger, which also features Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel as executive producers. Chopra was clear about feeling passionate towards bringing notice to the rampant sexual violence against women which has become a way of life for many. The actress specifically highlighted India's statistics in this regard.

 


She said, "I seek and attach myself to work that really pushes the conversations of issues that I feel close to or passionate about, and sexual violence against women definitely is one of them. In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting."

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra peels back the layers of To Kill A Tiger


To Kill A Tiger shares the story of a teenage gang rape victim hailing from rural Jharkhand whose father fights the system, society, and prejudice to bring his daughter to justice. Though sexual violence is at the core of it, Priyanka highlighted how the documentary is a poignant take on ally-ship. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


She said, "The film speaks to not just survivors, but their allies as well, men supporting women. It’s very interesting to have a window into that and to see how a father fights his entire community, the justice system, against what he's told is the norm for his daughter's rights." To Kill A Tiger is currently streaming on Netflix. 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

4 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

4 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

4 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

4 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disha Patani's Endorsement For A Pakistani Brand Sparks Outrage

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Adopts Joint SOP To Manage Human-Wildlife

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Airport Expanded T1 Terminal to be Operational by May

    India News36 minutes ago

  5. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Backed Oscar-Nominated To Kill A Tiger

    Entertainment41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo