Robert Downey Jr Was Having THIS Nightmare When He Got To Know About His Oscars Nomination

Robert Downey Jr is currently basking in the reflection of the thirteen nominations, his last release Oppenheimer has bagged from the Academy. The Christopher Nolan directorial featured Downey Jr in the role of Lewis Strauss. As he awaits the big night, the actor recalled what happened when he got to know about the nomination.

Robert Downey Jr's nightmare

In an interview with People magazine, Robert said that he was having quite a nightmare when he got to know about his Oscar nomination. “I was having this nightmare that the kittens [Willow and Winifred] had taken one of my Nicorette wrappers, and I was going to get in trouble,” he said. Elaborating on the same, Robert added that his wife, producer Susan Downey woke him to tell him the good news and then they celebrated the nomination together that day.

Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer | Image: X

He further revealed that he FaceTimed his fellow supporting nominee Emily Blunt.

Robert Downey Jr is ecstatic over Oppenheimer's thirteen nominations



Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is an undisputed frontrunner this awards season. The Oscars night will see the film go up for thirteen potential Oscar wins. While Robert himself is up for a Best Supporting Actor win, the film has made its way into twelve other nomination categories - namely, Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair Styling, Best Sound and Best Original Score.

Robert also opened up on how he considers him not bagging a win for his first Oscar nomination, as a blessing in disguise. For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr, was 27 years old. back in 1992, when he was nominated for an Oscar under the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role for film Chaplin in which he essayed the titular role. The actor eventually lost to Robert De Niro for Scent of a Woman, a loss he says was much needed as a victory would have accelerated his descent down the wrong path.

The Oscars will take place on March 10 and stream live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.