Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:08 IST
Ryan Gosling Paints Oscars 2024 Pink With Biggest Ever Academy Award Performance On I'm Just Ken
Ryan Gosling was joined by more than 60 background dancers and the cast of Barbie for I'm Just Ken performance at the 96th Academy Awards. Watch viral video.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Gosling | Image:X
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the 96th Academy Awards to perform on the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken. The actor was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor for Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie. While the actor was snubbed in the category, his live performance got a roaring response from the audience.
The video of the same is going viral.
Advertisement
Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.