Ryan Gosling Paints Oscars 2024 Pink With Biggest Ever Academy Award Performance On I'm Just Ken

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the 96th Academy Awards to perform on the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken. The actor was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor for Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie. While the actor was snubbed in the category, his live performance got a roaring response from the audience.

Ryan Gosling performs “I’m Just Ken” at the #Oscars.



pic.twitter.com/SINQVjdL8A — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

The video of the same is going viral.