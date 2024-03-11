Ryan Gosling Paints Oscars 2024 Pink With Biggest Ever Academy Award Performance On I'm Just Ken

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the 96th Academy Awards to perform on the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken. The actor was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor for Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie. While the actor was snubbed in the category, his live performance got a roaring response from the audience.

Pink power takes over Oscars

Pink power took over the 96th Academy Award stage as actor Ryan Gosling performed I'm Just Ken from the original album of Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie. Before starting the performance, Barbie actor Simu Liu urged the audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling's performance. Gosling wore a bright sparkling pink suit and pink gloves and started singing I'm Just Ken.

He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Slash also appeared on stage after contributing guitar to the song, reports variety.com. Joining Gosling were his fellow 'Kens' Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Gosling then got off the stage with the microphone in his hand and held it up to his "Barbie" collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also held the mic next to Emma Stone to sing along, too. The electrifying performance earned him a standing ovation.

Barbie song What Was I Made for wins Oscar

Barbie's What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell bagged the Oscar in the Original Song category, beating I'm Just Ken By Ryan Gosling. With this, Billie and her singer-songwriter brother are now the youngest talents to win two Oscars under the age of 30. The duo scored their first Oscar two years ago for the James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

While accepting the award, Billie said, "I had a nightmare about this last night. I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured." The duo also performed at the awards ceremony. They sang What Was I Made For? as an orchestra joined in on the performance. O'Connell provided subtle harmonies to underscore his sister. With the Barbie-themed production design, the venue turned bright pink with lighting.

