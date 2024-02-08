Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
SAG Awards 2024: Barbenheimer leads, 15 actors script history as first-time nominees
The winners of this year's SAG Awards will be revealed live on February 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in LA. Check out the full list of nominees.
- Entertainment
- 5 min read
Advertisement
The Hollywood actors' group, SAG-AFTRA, is returning to honour both TV and cinema after a tumultuous year of strikes, the nominations of which were unveiled on Wednesday night, January 10. The winners of this year's competition will be revealed live on February 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix will start streaming it live at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET. The list contains 15 first-time individual actor nominees, which is a first.
Here is the full list of nominations for the SAG Awards 2024
Advertisement
Motion Pictures
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Advertisement
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Advertisement
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Advertisement
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Advertisement
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Advertisement
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Advertisement
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Advertisement
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Advertisement
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Advertisement
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
Advertisement
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Advertisement
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Advertisement
American Fiction — Erika Alexander, Adam Brody, Sterling K. Brown, Keith David, John Ortiz, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Uggams, Jeffrey Wright
Barbie — Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt, Kate Mckinnon, Helen Mirren, Rhea Perlman, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie
Advertisement
The Color Purple — Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Jon Batiste, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Louis Gossett, Jr., Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R.
Killers of the Flower Moon — Tantoo Cardinal, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Jesse Plemons
Advertisement
Oppenheimer — Casey Affleck, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Advertisement
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Advertisement
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Advertisement
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Advertisement
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Advertisement
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Advertisement
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox – Succession
Advertisement
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Advertisement
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Advertisement
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Advertisement
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Advertisement
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Advertisement
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Advertisement
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Advertisement
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Advertisement
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Advertisement
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Advertisement
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Crown — Khalid Abdalla, Sebastian Blunt, Bertie Carvel, Salim Daw, Elizabeth Debicki, Luther Ford, Claudia Harrison, Lesley Manville, Ed McVey, James Murray, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Marcia Warren, Dominic West, Olivia Williams
Advertisement
The Gilded Age — Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Christine Baranski, Denée Benton, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Michael Cerveris, Carrie Coon, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, David Furr, Jack Gilpin, Ward Horton, Louisa Jacobson, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Matilda Lawler, Robert Sean Leonard, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Cynthia Nixon, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Jeremy Shamos, Douglas Sills, Morgan Spector, John Douglas Thompson, Erin Wilhelmi
The Last of Us — Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
Advertisement
The Morning Show — Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Beharie, Shari Belafonte, Nestor Carbonell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Theo Iyer, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Tig Notaro, Karen Pittman, Reese Witherspoon
Succession — Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Dominczyk, Peter Friedman, Justine Lupe, Matthew MacFadyen, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong, Zoë Winters
Advertisement
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Advertisement
Abbott Elementary — Quinta Brunson, William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams
Barry — Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, Zachary Golinger, Bill Hader, Andre Hyland, Fred Melamed, Charles Parnell, Stephen Root, Tobie Windham, Henry Winkler, Robert Wisdom
Advertisement
The Bear — Lionel Boyce, Jose Cervantes Jr., Liza Colón-Zayas, Ayo Edebiri , Abby Elliott, Richard Esteras, Edwin Lee Gibson, Molly Gordon, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Oliver Platt, Jeremy Allen White
Only Murders in the Building — Gerald Caesar, Michael Cyril Creighton, Linda Emond, Selena Gomez, Allison Guinn, Steve Martin, Ashley Park, Don Darryl Rivera, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Shamos, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Wesley Taylor, Jason Veasey, Jesse Williams
Advertisement
Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Edyta Budnik, Adam Colborne, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Kevin “Kg” Garry, Brett Goldstein, Billy Harris, Anthony Head, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, James Lance, Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Bronson Webb, Katy Wix
Stunt Ensembles
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Advertisement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Advertisement
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Advertisement
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Ahsoka
Advertisement
Barry
Beef
Advertisement
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.