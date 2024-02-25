Advertisement

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live on Netflix. Winners at SAG are considered to vie for Oscars glory as well, however, it may not always be true. The SAG gives out awards to the best individual and cast performances on film and television. Voting is done by fellow actors. At SAG Awards, Oppenheimer, Succession and The Bear emerged as top winners.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the top prize among film. On the television side, Succession and The Bear were the big winners. Additionally, Barbra Streisand accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement

The cast of Oppenheimer at SAG Awards 2024 | Image: Sag Awards/X

Here is the complete list of winners at SAG 2024.

Film

Outstanding Cast

Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Actor in a Lead Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Actress in a Lead Role

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Advertisement

Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Actress in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Advertisement

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Advertisement

Television

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Advertisement

Succession

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Advertisement

The Bear

Actor in a Drama Series

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Actress in a Drama Series

Advertisement

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Actor in a Comedy Series

Advertisement

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead actors in The Bear | Image: SAG Awards/X

Actress in a Comedy Series

Advertisement

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Advertisement

Steven Yeun, Beef

Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Advertisement

Ali Wong, Beef

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Advertisement

The Last of Us