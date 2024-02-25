Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

SAG Awards 2024: CIllian Murphy WIns Best Actor For Oppenheimer, Lily Gladstone Trumps Emma Stone

Oppenheimer emerged as the big winner in film category while The Bear and Succession won top prizes in TV. Here's the complete list of winners.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SAG Awards 2024 winners
SAG Awards 2024 winners | Image:SAG Awards/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live on Netflix. Winners at SAG are considered to vie for Oscars glory as well, however, it may not always be true. The SAG gives out awards to the best individual and cast performances on film and television. Voting is done by fellow actors. At SAG Awards, Oppenheimer, Succession and The Bear emerged as top winners.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the top prize among film. On the television side, Succession and The Bear were the big winners. Additionally, Barbra Streisand accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement
The cast of Oppenheimer at SAG Awards 2024 | Image: Sag Awards/X

Here is the complete list of winners at SAG 2024.

Film

Outstanding Cast

Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Actor in a Lead Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Actress in a Lead Role

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Advertisement

Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Actress in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Advertisement

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Advertisement

Television

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Advertisement

Succession

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Advertisement

The Bear

Actor in a Drama Series

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Actress in a Drama Series

Advertisement

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Actor in a Comedy Series

Advertisement

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead actors in The Bear | Image: SAG Awards/X

Actress in a Comedy Series

Advertisement

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Advertisement

Steven Yeun, Beef

Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Advertisement

Ali Wong, Beef

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Advertisement

The Last of Us

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

12 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

12 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

12 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

12 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

12 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declared

    Education17 minutes ago

  2. SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy To Pedro Pascal- Full List Of Winners

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Broadcom to close $3.8 billion deal with KKR to sell its EUC business

    Tech 28 minutes ago

  5. Kerala AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo