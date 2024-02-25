Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:48 IST
SAG Awards 2024: CIllian Murphy WIns Best Actor For Oppenheimer, Lily Gladstone Trumps Emma Stone
Oppenheimer emerged as the big winner in film category while The Bear and Succession won top prizes in TV. Here's the complete list of winners.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live on Netflix. Winners at SAG are considered to vie for Oscars glory as well, however, it may not always be true. The SAG gives out awards to the best individual and cast performances on film and television. Voting is done by fellow actors. At SAG Awards, Oppenheimer, Succession and The Bear emerged as top winners.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the top prize among film. On the television side, Succession and The Bear were the big winners. Additionally, Barbra Streisand accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.
Advertisement
Here is the complete list of winners at SAG 2024.
Film
Outstanding Cast
Oppenheimer
Advertisement
Actor in a Lead Role
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Advertisement
Actress in a Lead Role
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Advertisement
Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Advertisement
Actress in a Supporting Role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Advertisement
Stunt Ensemble in a Movie
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Advertisement
Television
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Succession
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Advertisement
The Bear
Actor in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Actress in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Actor in a Comedy Series
Advertisement
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series
Advertisement
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Advertisement
Steven Yeun, Beef
Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Advertisement
Ali Wong, Beef
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Advertisement
The Last of Us
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declaredEducation17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.