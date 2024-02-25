English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

SAG Awards 2024: Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Selena Gomez & Others Steal The Show At Red Carpet

Hollywood's biggest graced the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet dressed in their best. Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Brie Larson led the fashion parade.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SAG Awards Red Carpet
SAG Awards Red Carpet | Image:21 Met Gala/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hollywood's awards season is currently underway and the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in LA. Hollywood's biggest names graced the red carpet dressed in their best. Among those in attendance were Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Jeremy Allen White, Sterling K Brown, Ryan Gosling, Selena Gomez and more.

Hollywood royalty at SAG Awards red carpet

This year’s SAG Awards followed a grueling months-long strike in which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle over a number of issues, some of which included the use of AI in filmmaking and residuals. Much of the work stoppage was prompted over changes in the film and TV industry brought on by streaming.

Brushing that aside, nominees Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Selena Gomez aside put their best fashion foot forward.

Celebs at SAG Awards 2024 red carpet | Image: 21 Met Gala/X

Early winners at SAG Awards 2024

The Screen Actors Guild Awards that honours the best of the previous year’s movies and TV shows, are considered to be the predictor of Academy Awards every year.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are the most-nominated films, with four nods each, while Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Color Purple are among the other top movie nominees this year. Meanwhile, Succession, The Bear and Beef are the top TV noms.

Winners included Robert Downey Jr for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Oppenheimer.

The Bear won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Steven Yuen and Ali Wong won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and Actress respectively in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Outstanding Performance by a Actress in a Supporting Role in The Holdovers.

Pedro Pascal won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Last Of Us.

Jeremy Allen White won Best Performance by a Male Actor in Comedy Series for The Bear.

 

